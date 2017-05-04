Madrasah Graduation By Manman Dejeto - May 4, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.A madrasah student waits for the graduation rites to begin during the 8th Madrasah Centralized Graduation in SM Ecoland, Davao City on Thursday (4 May 2017). The city government of Davao, thru the Madrasah Comprehensive Development and Promotion Program, supports the madaris in its three districts for its Muslim youth population to not only learn Arabic but also to strengthen their Islamic values education. MindaNews photo by Manman Dejeto. Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments