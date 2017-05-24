Martial Law in Cotabato By Ferdinandh B. Cabrera - May 24, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Army troops in an armored personnel carrier stand guard in one of the streets in downtown Cotabato City Wednesday (24 May 2017) as residents pass just like normal times. President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao late evening Tuesday hours after members of the Maute Group terrorized Marawi City. MindaNews photo by Ferdinandh Cabrera Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments