Monetary Reparation By Manman Dejeto - May 13, 2017

Mamerta Osorio, already in her 80s, receives monetary reparation from the Human Rights Victims' Claims Board in Davao City on Saturday (13 May 2017) for her late husband Amando, a human rights abuse victim under Martial Law. Members of the Philippine Constabulary illegally arrested and detained Amando, a farmer, in 1981 on charges that he was a rebel. While in detention, government agents burned down their house in Mudiang, Tibungco, Davao City. Amando's brothers Ebilio and Margarito were "salvaged" (summarily executed) in the public cemetery of Tibungco during Martial Law. MindaNews photo by Manman Dejeto