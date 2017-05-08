New environment chief

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte signs the appointment of retired general Roy Cimatu as Acting Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources prior to the start of the 15th Cabinet Meeting at the State Dining Room of Malacañan Palace on May 7, 2017. Cimatu’s appointment came less than a week after the Commission on Appointments rejected the nomination of Regina Lopez to the same post. Malacañan photo

