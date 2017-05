Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Members of the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan – Southern Mindanao say no to martial law during a protest rally at the Freedom Park in Davao City Wednesday (24 May 2017). Photo courtesy of PAULO C. RIZAL /davaotoday.com)

