More than a week after fish vendor Larry Buenafe was killed in an IED explosion in Tigatto, Davao City, anti-communist posters surfaced in the streets of the city condemning the incident. This photo was taken at the pedestrian overpass along JP Laurel Avenue on May 12, 2017. M

