Pray for Peace

Members of the Philippine government and National Democratic Front peace panels attend a special Sunday mass at the ballroom of Radisson Blu Palace Hotel in Noordwijk, The Netherlands on 28 May 2017. The panels are in Noordwijk supposedly for the 5th round of formal peace talks but this was called off due to some “serious challenges.”However, the panels held informal talks Saturday. OPAPP/Edwin Espejo

