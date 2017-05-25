Rescue Buses By Mindanews - May 25, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Passenger buses stand by for evacuation work outside the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in Iligan City Thursday morning (25 April 2017). Many residents from nearby Marawi City have sought refuge in Iligan after the Maute Group attack since Tuesday. MindaNews photo by Aubrey Rocin Llamas Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments