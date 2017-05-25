Seeking Shelter By Froilan Gallardo - May 25, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Evacuees, including patients who left the Amai Pakpak Medical Center, seek shelter inside a gymnasium beside the Army’s Campo Ranao in Marawi City Thursday (25 May 2017) as firefight between soldiers and the Maute Group rages downtown, two days after the start of skirmishes. MindaNews photo by Froilan Gallardo Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments