President Rodrigo Roa Duterte pose for a selfie with personnel of Camp Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital in Jolo, Sulu on May 27, 2017. The President visited soldiers who were wounded in an ambush by the Abu Sayyaf Group on May 25, 2017 in Patikul, Sulu. One soldier was killed. PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

