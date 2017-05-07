Siargao Cup

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Australians Philippa Anderson (in pink rash guard) and Mikaela Greene (in blue) seen here catching up the waves at the same time at the final matches during the 9th Siargao International Women’s Surfing Cup held in Cloud Nine, General Luna, Siargao Island on Saturday afternoon, 06 May 2017. Anderson retained her crown. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO READ STORY

