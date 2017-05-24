Task Force Davao By Manman Dejeto - May 24, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.A member of Task Force Davao prepares to board a passenger bus at a checkpoint in Lasang, Davao City noon on Wednesday (24 May 2014) as the city tightens security following the declaration of martial law for the whole of Mindanao by President Rodrigo Duterte. MindaNews photo by Manman Dejeto | Check story Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments