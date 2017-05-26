Tight Security By Manman Dejeto - May 26, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.A member of Task Force Davao copies details from identification cards presented by passengers at a checkpoint in Sirawan, Toril District, Davao City on Friday (26 May 2017) as part of the heightened security measures of the city following the declaration of martial law for the whole of Mindanao. MindaNews photo by Manman Dejeto Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments