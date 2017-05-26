Tight Security

By
Manman Dejeto
-
A member of Task Force Davao copies details from identification cards presented by passengers at a checkpoint in Sirawan, Toril District, Davao City on Friday (26 May 2017) as part of the heightened security measures of the city following the declaration of martial law for the whole of Mindanao. MindaNews photo by Manman Dejeto
