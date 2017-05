Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

What was once a row of old classrooms at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City where then Mayor Rodrigo Duterte cast his vote during the elections on May 9, 2016, will soon be replaced by a four-storey building. The construction of this new building started in November last year. Mindanews Photo

