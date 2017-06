Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Cayamora Maute, father of Maute Group leaders Omar and Abdula Maute, is assisted by a police officer before the media presentation at Camp Domingo Leonor in Davao City on Tuesday. The elder Maute was arrested at the joint checkpoint of Task Force Davao and police operatives in Sirawan, Toril, Davao City on Tuesday morning, 6 June 2017. MINDANEWS PHOTO READ STORY

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments