Beautiful Marawi By Bobby Timonera - June 5, 2017

Downtown Marawi City one sunny afternoon circa 2004, before all the devastation due to the fires and the aerial bombings no thanks to the still ongoing skirmishes between government forces and the Maute Group that caused the evacuation of most of the city's population. MindaNews photo by Bobby Timonera