Bombing Marawi By H. Marcos C. Mordeno - June 14, 2017

Smoke envelopes a portion of downtown Marawi City after a military chopper dropped three 200-lb bombs at noon on Wednesday (14 June 2017). Government forces and members of the ISIS-inspired Maute Group have been fighting for control of the city since May 23. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO