Boodle Fight By Mindanews - June 14, 2017 Newly-enlisted Cafgu Active Auxiliary members gather for the traditional 'boodle fight' following their graduation rites at the Task Force Davao headquarters in in Davao City on Wednesday (14 June 2017). The CAA members, who underwent basic military training, will be deployed to the different parts of the city as it intensifies security measures following the declaration of martial law in Mindanao. Mindanews Photo