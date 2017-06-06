Child ‘Bakwits’ By Mindanews - June 6, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Child evacuees take a nap on the floor in one of the classrooms of the Iligan City National School of Fisheries in Barangay Buruun Tuesday afternoon (6 June 2017). Thousands of Maranaos have fled Marawi because of the ongoing skirmishes between government soldiers and the Maute Group. MindaNews photo by Aubrey Rocin Llamas Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments