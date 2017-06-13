Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Thick black smoke billows above a plant of an agri-industrial firm in Barangay Hizon, Davao City when fire of still undetermined origin struck at around 5 p.m. on Monday, 12 June 2012. An LPG tank of the plant exploded around 6:30 p.m. causing panic among residents nearby. This picture was taken at 6:03 p.m. Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire. MINDANEWS PHOTO

