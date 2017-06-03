From Davao to Marawi

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

A Philippine Army soldier under the 10th Infantry Division prepares food aid inside the Eastern Mindanao Command in Davao City for internally displaced persons in Marawi City on Friday ( 2 June 2017). The food aid, donated by different groups and individuals, was consolidated by the 10th Civil Military Operations before hauling them to Marawi City on Saturday. MINDANEWS PHOTO

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments