Grandma’s love

A bakwit cuddles her grandchild in an evacuation center at the Lanao del Sur provincial capitol in Marawi City on Friday, 09 June 2017, Day 18 of the ongoing clashes between government forces and the terrorist Maute Group. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported that as of 6 p.m. on June 9, a total of 52,460 families or 252,638 persons have been displaced by the armed conflict in Marawi, MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

