Infant 'Bakwit' By Bobby Timonera - June 8, 2017 An infant screams in pain as a doctor from the Department of Health administers medicine Thursday (8 June 2017) at an evacuation center in Barangay Sta. Elena in Iligan City. Thousands of residents have left their homes in neighboring Marawi City after the Maute Group occupied parts of the city center Since May 23. MindaNews photo by Bobby Timonera