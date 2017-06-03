Inspection

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.
A police officer checks the motorcycle registration during a checkpoint in Sasa, Davao City on Friday (2 June 2017). The police, along with Land of Transportation Office personnel, impounded 259 vehicles, 245 of which are motorcycles, due to traffic violations. The Davao City Police Office is currently implementing an intensified road discipline campaign in the city. MINDANEWS PHOTO
