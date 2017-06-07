Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

A landslide Monday night continues to cause traffic along the Davao-Bukidnon highway in Lorega, Bukidnon Wednesday afternoon, 07 June 2017, a few meters away from the mountain resort of Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza. Past this landslide, motorists endured yet another long queue in Sinoda, due to a road subsidence. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

