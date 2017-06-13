Looking for the dead

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Relatives of Roel Jomillo look at the photos of unclaimed bodies at Capin funeral parlor in Iligan City on June 13, 2017. Jomillo, of Barangay Maria Cristina, Iligan has been missing since May 23, 2017, the day the Maute Group took control of parts of Marawi City. His sister, Marivic, said they have lost hope that Roel was still alive after a fellow truck driver told them he saw how the armed group killed him. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

