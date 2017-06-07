Martial Law’s impact

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Vegetable vendors along Marahan in Davao City complain of poor sales since martial law was declared May 23. Grace Paguyan (right) on June 2 said on normal days they earn P1,000 to P1,500 but are lucky these days to earn P500 as bulk buyers have not been coming to this mountain district near Bukidnon. On June 7, Paguyan said the situation has not changed. Davao City suffered P20 million revenue loss in the first three days of martial law, according to Tourism Office head Generose Tecson last week, most of that in cancellation of hotel room bookings and conferences.Fewer conferences mean less demand for vegetables. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

