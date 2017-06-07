Cayamora Maute (in white shirt, right) boards the C130 military cargo plane enroute to Manila Wednesday night, 07 June 2017. The 67-year old Maute patriarch, father of Omar and Abdullah who founded the Maute Group, was arrested Tuesday at a checkpoint in Sirawan, Davao City on Tuesday. He denied involvement in terrorism. Task Force Davao Commander Erwin bBernard Neri and Davao City Police chief Sr. Supt. Alexander Tagum led the convoy from DCPO to the airport. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Maute patriarch off to Manila
