Maute patriarch off to Manila

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Cayamora Maute (in white shirt, right) boards the C130 military cargo plane enroute to Manila Wednesday night, 07 June 2017. The 67-year old Maute patriarch, father of Omar and Abdullah who founded the Maute Group, was arrested Tuesday at a checkpoint in Sirawan, Davao City on Tuesday. He denied involvement in terrorism. Task Force Davao Commander Erwin b Bernard Neri and Davao City Police chief Sr. Supt. Alexander Tagum led the convoy from DCPO to the airport. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO



Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments