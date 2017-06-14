Medical Mission By Bobby Timonera - June 14, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.A volunteer from the Kalinaw Mindanaw National Interfaith Humanitarian Mission takes the blood pressure of a Maranao woman at the Toril Compound evacuation center in Merila, Iligan City on Wednesday (14 June 2017). Thousands of Marawi City residents have sought refuge in Iligan, some 36 kms away, since skirmishes between government soldiers and the ISIS-inspired Maute Group erupted three weeks ago. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments