Mosquito Fogging By Roel Catoto - June 9, 2017 MOSQUITO FOGGING. A man conducts fogging to prevent mosquito-borne diseases at an evacuation center at the Iligan City National School of Fisheries in Barangay Buru-un Thursday (8 June 2017) . At least 184 families or 696 individuals from Marawi City have sought shelter in this school because of skirmishes between government troops and the Maute group. MindaNews photo by Roel N. Catoto