No, this is not Aleppo

This is Marawi City, Sunday morning, 04 June 2017, Day 13 of the ongoing clashes between government forces and terrorists. A member of the Joint Coordinating, Monitoring, and Assistance Center of the GPH-MILF Peace Corridor assists an elderly woman leave the conflict zone, one of 134 trapped civilians rescued Sunday morning during a four-hour “humanitarian pause.” An emissary managed to negotiate with the Maute Group to allow the four-hour window for the safe passage of civilians but asked that only Muslim volunteers, preferably Meranaw, be allowed to get the civilians out. Photo courtesy of BANGSAMORO NEWS READ STORY

