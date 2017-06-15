Nobody Came to Weep By Bobby Timonera - June 15, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Cemetery workers place the last of the 11 coffins containing the bodies of still unidentified victims in the Marawi City siege in their final resting place at the cemetery in Barangay Dalipuga, Iligan City. The interment was attended mainly by local government employees and the media. MindaNews photo by Bobby Timonera Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments