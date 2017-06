Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

President Rodrigo Duterte meets with Moro National Liberation Front founding chair Nur Misuari at the Presidential Guest House in Panacan, Davao City on June 3, 2017. Accompanying Misuari is his wife Tarhata and son Abdulkarim. No details of the meeting were released. PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

