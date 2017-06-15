Old Iligan By Bobby Timonera - June 15, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.OLD ILIGAN. Historian Ricardo Jorge Caluen (left) shows one of his collections of old photographs of Iligan City to Benny Badelles, of one of the city’s oldest political families, during Caluen’s “Hulagway: 1900s Iligan Socio-Political History in Photos” exhibit at the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology that opened Wednesday (14 June 2017). It will run until Friday, which also marks the 67th Charter Day of Iligan. MindaNews photo by Bobby Timonera Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments