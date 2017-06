Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

To save time and effort, boys from Barangay Balubal, Cagayan de Oro City hitch their cart to a cargo van on the way home after fetching water from neighboring Barangay Puerto. Photo taken on June 2, 2017. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

