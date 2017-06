Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday (June 2) visits the wake of Corporal Nilo Donato, one of 11 soldiers killed in a government airstrike in Marawi City on May 31, following his visit to the 102nd Infantry Brigade in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay. The President gave Donato posthumous award and condoled with his bereaved family. PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments