Prayer for Fr. Chito By Bong S. Sarmiento - June 1, 2017 Family members of Fr. Teresito "Chito" Soganub offer prayers before an altar at their ancestral house in Norala, South Cotabato on Thursday (1 June 2017) for his safe release or rescue from the Maute Group in Marawi City. The priest, who has been serving the Prelature of Marawi for 22 years until his abduction, grew up in this rustic municipality. MindaNews photo by Bong S. Sarmiento