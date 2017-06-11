Presidential gifts

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Soldiers wounded in action in the Marawi war against the terrorist Maute Group check the gifts they received from President Rodrigo Duterte who awarded them medals at Camp Evangelista Station Hospital in Cagayan de Oro City on Sunday, 11 June 2017. Each soldier was given a handgun, smart phone, a check worth P100,000 and P10,000 cash. At least 157 soldiers, policemen and Marines were wounded in 20 days of fighting in Marawi City while at least 58 soldiers were killed in action. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments