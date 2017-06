Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Maranao children express their nightmarish experience in Marawi City through drawings during a psychosocial intervention under the Kalinaw Mindanaw National Interfaith Humanitarian Mission at an evacuation center at the Toril Compound in Merila, Iligan City Wednesday (14 June 2017). MindaNews photo by AUBREY ROCIN LLAMAS

