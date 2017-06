Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

President Rodrigo Duterte salutes each soldier wounded in action in Marawi City during his visit to the Camp Evangelista Station Hospital in Cagayan de Oro City on Sunday, 11 June 2017. Eighty four injured soldiers are recuperating in the hospital. MindaNews photo by. MARCOS C. MORDENO

