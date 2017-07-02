Puppy Rescue By Contributed - July 2, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.PUPPY RESCUE. It’s not only people who need comfort in the long drawn out Marawi crisis. Soldiers take out puppies, like little Dansi, on Saturday (2 July 2017) from Ground Zero for transfer to a nearby detachment to protect them from blasts and the loud sounds of war. Photo courtesy of Center of Psychological Extension and Research Services, ADDU Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments
I save the animals myself. I love such stories