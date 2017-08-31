A Troubled Prelature

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

The Sto. Tomas de Villanueva Parish in Barangay Maria Cristina, Balo-i, Lanao del Norte has become the temporary seat of the Prelature of Marawi due to the ongoing siege in Lanao del Sur’s capital which marked its 100th day on Wednesday, 30 August 2017, the day this photo was taken. Militants belonging to the Islamic State-inspired Maute Group burned the St. Mary’s Church in Marawi, which housed the prelature, and kidnapped Fr. Teresito “Chito” Suganob and other hostages at the start of fighting. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

