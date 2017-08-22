Balik MSU-Marawi

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

At the Overton in Iligan City, students of the Mindanao State University’s main campus in Marawi City prepare to board buses early Tuesday morning, 22 August 2017, for the opening of the second semester in the besieged city. The campus is located some five kilometers from the battle zone. A firefight in neighboring Marantao town delayed the departure of the convoy from Iligan but as of 11:15 a.m. the convoy has reached MSU. Photo courtesy of TEAM PANTAW A MAREG

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments