Bumbaran highway

A motorcycle rider passes through Bumbaran town in Lanao del Sur, en route to Cagayan de Oro City on Monday, 07 August 2017. Travel time from Cotabato City to Cagayan de Oro City has been cut short from seven to four hours, passing through Libungan, Alamada and Banisilan towns in North Cotabato, Wao and Bumbaran in Lanao del Sur and Talakag in Bukidnon. MindaNews photo courtesy of NAGUIB SINARIMBO

