Celestial phenomenon

Waiting for the total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017, from north of Stapleton, Nebraska, USA. This photograph was taken by Mindanawon JELIETA MARIVELES – WALINSKI, a Mandaya from Davao Oriental who is now an award-winning professional photographer based in Minnesota. In November last year, Walinski, a public school teacher with a PhD in Education before she moved to the US, shared 15 of her best photographs in an exhibit “To Reach the Stars” at the Ateneo de Davao University, as a fund-raising activity for the Lumads (Indigenous Peoples).

