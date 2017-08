Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Fire again engulfs downtown Marawi City as the military continues to pound suspected positions of the Islamic State-inspired Maute group with aerial and artillery bombardment on Tuesday, 29 August 2017, Day 99 of the Marawi siege. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

