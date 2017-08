Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Damaged buildings loom in the background as Philippine Marines backed by a V300 armored vehicle cross Mapandi Bridge in Marawi City on Wednesday (Aug. 30, 2017), 100 days since the Islamic State-inspired Maute group started a siege that has made the city a ghost town. Government troops recaptured the bridge from the militants late last month. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

