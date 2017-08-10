Fuel in Bottles By Froilan Gallardo - August 10, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.As the military relaxes its control over Marawi City, some enterprising vendors sell retail fuel products in soft drink bottles and plastic mineral water containers near the gates of the Mindanao State University on Thursday (10 August 2017). A liter of gasoline sells for P55 while diesel, P45. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments