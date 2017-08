Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Child evacuees being housed inside the Lanao del Sur provincial capitol complex in Marawi City enjoy a ride on a scooter on Monday, 28 August 2017, Day 98 of the Marawi siege. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

