Maranao Crafts By H. Marcos C. Mordeno - August 10, 2017 Samsoden Calauto, a Maranao craftsman, attends to his shop in Basak Malutlut in Marawi City on Thursday (10 August 2017). Basak Malutlut, just below the Mindanao State University main campus, is where the Marawi siege started on May 23, but Calauto and his neighbors did not flee the fighting. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO